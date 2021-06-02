Dabo Swinney Camp Photo Gallery: Day 1, Afternoon Session

Dabo Swinney Camp Photo Gallery: Day 1, Afternoon Session

Galleries

Dabo Swinney Camp Photo Gallery: Day 1, Afternoon Session

By June 2, 2021 7:41 pm

By |

After more than 300 high schoolers made their way to Clemson’s campus Wednesday morning for the 2021 Dabo Swinney Football Camp, the camp continued with another session Wednesday afternoon.

Once again, a number of standout prospects competed in the afternoon workout. You can check out photos of some of those that were in attendance in The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery: LINK.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Galleries, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

25m

The Clemson football program left a great impression on a five-star prospect who received an offer from the Tigers on Tuesday and visited campus Wednesday. Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter (…)

reply
3hr

After an eventful morning in which over 300 high schoolers returned to Clemson’s campus, the afternoon session provided a typical look of what a traditional camp day is like — extremely hot and sweaty. Dabo (…)

4hr

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle has been named a National FastPitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Second Team All-American as a utility/pitcher, the organization announced on Wednesday. Cagle becomes the first-ever (…)

7hr

June 2 marked the start of Dabo Swinney’s 2021 High School football camps. Some of the nation’s top prospects were in attendance on Wednesday, taking in Clemson’s first summer camp since 2019. While (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home