Florida linebacker earns Clemson offer on unofficial visit

A Class of 2022 prospect was on Clemson’s campus Tuesday and will compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp today.
DeMario Tolan, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., was officially offered a scholarship by the Tigers.
Tolan took in an unofficial visit on Clemson’s campus with the NCAA’s dead period coming to a close on June 1. Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables presented Tolan with a scholarship offer.
In addition to Clemson, Tolan holds multiple Power 5 offers from schools like Auburn, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Florida State.
#AGTG🙏🏾 Blessed & Highly Favored to receive a Offer from @CoachVenables @ClemsonFB 🐾 @dphsfootball @CoachWellsDP @speedplusinc @Excelspeed12 @Clemson247 @SWiltfong247 @Andrew_Ivins @adamgorney @EspnRecruiting @TheUCReport @DemetricDWarren @ErikRichardsUSA @AWilliamsUSA 🏈💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/7NeCUgESmr
— DeMario Tolan ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DemarioTolan) June 1, 2021