Florida linebacker earns Clemson offer on unofficial visit

June 2, 2021

By |

A Class of 2022 prospect was on Clemson’s campus Tuesday and will compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp today.

DeMario Tolan, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., was officially offered a scholarship by the Tigers.

Tolan took in an unofficial visit on Clemson’s campus with the NCAA’s dead period coming to a close on June 1. Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables presented Tolan with a scholarship offer.

In addition to Clemson, Tolan holds multiple Power 5 offers from schools like Auburn, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Florida State.

