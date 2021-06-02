Gamecocks not even 2nd best football team in the state

Football

June 2, 2021 1:59 pm

PFF released its ranking for all 130 FBS programs on Wednesday and the Tigers and Gamecocks were in different stratospheres.

The website ranked Clemson second behind No. 1 Alabama and gave it a 58-percent chance to win the ACC and a 17-percent chance to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

South Carolina on the other hand was not even the second best team in the state according to PFF. They ranked the Gamecocks No. 73 in the FBS one spot behind Western Michigan.

Coastal Carolina was ranked as the second best team in the Palmetto State at No. 30 after an exceptional season in 2020.

