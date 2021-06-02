Swinney Camp Day 1 Afternoon Notebook

After an eventful morning in which over 300 high schoolers returned to Clemson’s campus, the afternoon session provided a typical look of what a traditional camp day is like — extremely hot and sweaty.

Dabo Swinney was cruising around in his golf cart and while he made pit stops at every position group, he spent a lot of time over with the receivers, as per usual.

The Clemson Insider spoke to a source close to the football program, who indicated how great of a mood Swinney has been in the last couple of days and how “fired up” he is to have recruits back on campus.

Clemson will have five sessions to go now that the first one is in the books. Here are some notes and observations for the afternoon portion of Wednesday’s camp session:

While Rueben Owens was expected to be at Day 1 of Swinney’s High School camp, the 5-star running back and Texas commit was down in Baton Rouge, visiting LSU’s campus.

LSU 🐆📍📝 — Rueben Owens ll 🖤🦄 #HumbleBreast (@ii_rueben) June 2, 2021

While Owens wasn’t there, 4-star prospects Cedric Baxter Jr. and Ramon Brown were. Baxter, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound back from Edgewater High School in Orlando Fla. is a former Florida State commit.