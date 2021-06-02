Swinney Camp Day 1 Afternoon Notebook

After an eventful morning in which over 300 high schoolers returned to Clemson’s campus, the afternoon session provided a typical look of what a traditional camp day is like — extremely hot and sweaty.
Dabo Swinney was cruising around in his golf cart and while he made pit stops at every position group, he spent a lot of time over with the receivers, as per usual.
The Clemson Insider spoke to a source close to the football program, who indicated how great of a mood Swinney has been in the last couple of days and how “fired up” he is to have recruits back on campus.
Clemson will have five sessions to go now that the first one is in the books. Here are some notes and observations for the afternoon portion of Wednesday’s camp session:
- While Rueben Owens was expected to be at Day 1 of Swinney’s High School camp, the 5-star running back and Texas commit was down in Baton Rouge, visiting LSU’s campus.
LSU 🐆📍📝
— Rueben Owens ll 🖤🦄 #HumbleBreast (@ii_rueben) June 2, 2021
- While Owens wasn’t there, 4-star prospects Cedric Baxter Jr. and Ramon Brown were. Baxter, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound back from Edgewater High School in Orlando Fla. is a former Florida State commit.
#ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/pYbtuRWO1V
— Cedric “C4” Baxter Jr (@CedricBaxterJr1) June 2, 2021
- Brown doesn’t have a Clemson offer just yet but is ranked as the No. 20 running back in the nation. Standing at 5-foot-11, 202-pounds, the Manchester High School (Midlothian, Va.) product holds Power 5 offers from Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and South Carolina.
- Staying on the running backs, freshmen Will Shipley and Phil Mafah were helping with coaching the campers during the afternoon portion of drills.
- As for the quarterbacks, they were being watched closely by quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and offensive analyst J.P. Losman. Their attention was primarily focused on Brookwood (Snellville, Ga.) 4-star Dylan Lonergan and Spartanburg’s Raheim Jeter.
- Another quarterback worth mentioning is DeQuandre Smith of Columbia’s Spring Valley High School. Smith was in the top quarterback group and holds Power 5 offers from South Carolina, Michigan and Virginia Tech.
- While there was a more serious approach with the quarterbacks, Tigers’ offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was joking around and talking trash with his position group. Elliot was spending some time with his own kids, while redshirt sophomore tight end Jaelyn Lay mentioned that one of Elliott’s kids can do something better than he can. Elliott agreed and jokingly said, “Yeah, he can probably catch better than you too.”
- 4-star LB DeMario Tolan from Orlando, Fla., arrived for the afternoon session. Tolan worked out with the linebackers for the afternoon session and it was easy to see why he is so highly rated.
- Unlike previous camps there is no night session with the Swinney ball competition.
- It was great to be able to cover the camp in person today. There were some limits on where they allowed us to watch and take pictures this year, but it was great to be out there covering camp. Thanks to coach Swinney for letting us feel back to normal today.