Swinney Camp Day 1 Morning Notebook

June 2 marked the start of Dabo Swinney’s 2021 High School football camps.
Some of the nation’s top prospects were in attendance on Wednesday, taking in Clemson’s first summer camp since 2019.
While there was a sense of normalcy with high school recruits back on campus, it was a bit unusual day of weather. Instead of the sweltering heat, the Tigers were fortunate to have some overcast skies.
Here are The Clemson Insider’s observations and notes from Wednesday’s morning sessions:
Class of 2023 5-star prospects Peter Woods, Malik Bryant and Rueben Owens were among those in attendance.
- Woods, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound rising junior from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. did not participate in Wednesday’s session. Nor did Bryant, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge rusher from Florida’s IMG Academy.
- Clemson coaches made sure that neither one of the highly-coveted defensive prospects was alone. Both Woods and Bryant were consistently in the presence of a member of a coaching staff.
As for the 4-star prospects, Avieon Terrell, Payton Kirkland, Cedric Baxter, Jaren Kanak, Dylan Lonergan and DeMario Tolan were a part of the morning session.
- Terrell, the brother of former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, participated in drills. The younger Terrell stands at 5-foot-11, 179-pounds and hails Westlake High School and Atlanta.
- Kirkland, the 6-foot-7, 325-pound offensive tackle from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla. did not participate and spent his morning on a golf cart. Kirkland seems to be recovering from an injury.
- Kanak, who the Tigers officially offered a scholarship to on Tuesday, was also observing. The No. 1 rated athlete in Kansas
- Lonergan reigns from Snellville’s Brookwood High School. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound ranks as the No. 4 quarterback in the nation in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Along with Lonergan, the other notable quarterback in the ‘A’ group was a 6-foot-3, 220-pound dual-threat from Spartanburg, Raheim Jeter.
- Jeter’s father spoke at length with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.
- As for the wideouts, there were a couple of notable names in attendance, including Winston Watkins Jr., who is the cousin of Sammy Watkins, now of the Baltimore Ravens.
- Quincy Craig, who is listed as a 3-star athlete, was working with the receivers as well. Craig, a Mater Dei Prep product, stands at 5-foot-9, 175-pounds and holds a lone offer from Arizona State.
- Lastly, Greenville’s Aalijah Kelly was in attendance. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound wide receiver has received interest from the Tigers, but only holds an offer from Liberty.