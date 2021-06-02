Swinney Camp Day 1 Morning Notebook

June 2 marked the start of Dabo Swinney’s 2021 High School football camps.

Some of the nation’s top prospects were in attendance on Wednesday, taking in Clemson’s first summer camp since 2019.

While there was a sense of normalcy with high school recruits back on campus, it was a bit unusual day of weather. Instead of the sweltering heat, the Tigers were fortunate to have some overcast skies.

Here are The Clemson Insider’s observations and notes from Wednesday’s morning sessions:

Class of 2023 5-star prospects Peter Woods, Malik Bryant and Rueben Owens were among those in attendance.

Woods, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound rising junior from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. did not participate in Wednesday’s session. Nor did Bryant, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge rusher from Florida’s IMG Academy. Clemson coaches made sure that neither one of the highly-coveted defensive prospects was alone. Both Woods and Bryant were consistently in the presence of a member of a coaching staff.



As for the 4-star prospects, Avieon Terrell, Payton Kirkland, Cedric Baxter, Jaren Kanak, Dylan Lonergan and DeMario Tolan were a part of the morning session.