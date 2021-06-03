5-star Texas DL 'very excited' to receive Clemson offer

The Clemson Insider caught up with a 5-star defensive lineman from the Lone Star State, who was recently offered by the Tigers.

David Hicks Jr. was officially extended a scholarship offer by Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates. The two conversed on Tuesday as the Tigers handed out several offers to 4 and 5-star prospects with the dead period officially ending on June 1.

“I was very excited,” Hicks said of his offer. “They’re pretty high [on my list] and I have no favorite right now.”

Hicks is the No. 3 prospect from Texas, No. 8 defensive lineman nationally and No. 22 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Hicks has a long list of Power 5 offers and is planning to make several visits over the course of this month. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end plans to make a stop in Clemson come June 11 for the final day of Dabo Swinney’s High School Football Camp.

