Another Super Bowl title in cards for former Clemson star

By Will Vandervort | June 3, 2021 8:08 am ET

Former Clemson players have had a lot of success when it comes to winning Super Bowls.

Sammy Watkins, who was an All-American at Clemson in 2013, spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and played in the last two Super Bowls, including a victory in Super Bowl LIV.

Watkins caught five passes in the game for 98 yards, including a 38-yard catch to set up the game-winning touchdown with 3:44 to play in the Chiefs’ 31-20 come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Watkins’ 38-yard catch over Richard Sherman moved the football to the 49ers’ 10-yard line. Kansas City scored the game-winner three plays later on a Damien Williams’ 5-yard touchdown pass from 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Now that he is in Baltimore, Watkins feels the pieces are in place to win a Super Bowl with the Ravens. The former Clemson star signed a one-year deal with the Ravens and will now be catching passes from another league MVP in Lamar Jackson.

“Honestly, (Baltimore) feels like Kansas City to me,” he said on the Ravens’ official website. “It feels like a team that’s ready to win the Super Bowl. A team that’s ready to win and go out there and have fun and put up points.

“Good defense, good special teams. I’m just happy to be here and be involved with a good organization.”

Baltimore signed Watkins to help improve a passing attack that was last in the NFL in 2020. In his career he has caught 321 passes for 4,664 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tigers’ pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!