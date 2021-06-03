Former Tiger loves vibe, culture of his new team

The Baltimore Ravens knew they needed to sign someone who could help them become better in the passing game. So, they went out and signed free agent Sammy Watkins.

The former Clemson star and Super Bowl LIV Champion gives the Ravens exactly what they need, an explosive pass catcher, who can lineup anywhere on the field.

“Sammy’s reputation precedes him,” Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban said on the team’s official website. “He’s a terrific player who has played at a very high level for a long time. Were it not for some unfortunate injuries, his numbers would be way up there. Any time you can involve a player like that into what we’re trying to do with our passing game, it’s a blessing.”

In his seven-year NFL career, Watkins has caught 321 passes for 4,664 yards and 33 touchdowns. The Ravens signed him to a one-year deal after he played the last three seasons in Kansas City.

Now he is the veteran leader the Ravens desperately need in the wide receivers room.

“We’ve got to all want it for each other. We’ve got to be unselfish,” Watkins said. “The more we can play for each other and … not worry about yards or stats or how many catches; if we have to run the ball 25 times a game, that’s what we’ve got to do. We can’t worry about who is catching the ball or how many times (Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman) is running the ball. We just have to do our jobs.”

Keep in mind, Watkins’ position coach in Baltimore is Tee Martin, the father of former Clemson wideout Amari Rodgers.

“It’s fun, man. Great energy, great vibe, just a winning culture. I’m just out there not thinking, just being a kid. That’s the most critical thing for me, just playing unconscious, catching balls, running around, blocking, just having fun.”

