Former Tiger switching things up

Football

By June 3, 2021 8:40 am

A former Clemson football player is switching things up ahead of the 2021 season.

Isaiah Simmons performed well as a rookie for the Cardinals last season.

He recorded 54 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception in 360 snaps in his first year of professional football.

The eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft donned No. 48 a year ago but the Cardinals announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is moving to single digits and will play as No. 9 in the upcoming season.

