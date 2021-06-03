Former Tiger switching things up

By Staff Reports | June 3, 2021 8:40 am ET

A former Clemson football player is switching things up ahead of the 2021 season.

Isaiah Simmons performed well as a rookie for the Cardinals last season.

He recorded 54 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception in 360 snaps in his first year of professional football.

The eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft donned No. 48 a year ago but the Cardinals announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is moving to single digits and will play as No. 9 in the upcoming season.

🚨 New Number Alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/phbnyuytmQ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 1, 2021

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!