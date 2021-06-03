More Clemson players will have opportunity to play professional football

There will be another opportunity for former Clemson players to play professional football in he future. And some of you may recognize the name of the new professional league.

The United States Football League, otherwise known as the USFL, announced Thursday it is planning on a return.

The USFL failed after three seasons when the league tried to move games to the fall and compete with the NFL in 1986. The league ran in the Spring from 1983-’85.

Spring League founder and CEO Brian Woods has partnered with FOX Sports to bring the league back as an eight-team operation that will play in spring 2022.

