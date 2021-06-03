Power 5 commish weighs in on CFP expansion

There has been a lot of buzz this offseason about potential College Football Playoff expansion with the CFP committee announcing that they were considering a format change for the competition.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has made his position on expansion clear that he enjoys the current format and wants the playoff to stick to a four-team model.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who serves on the CFP Management Committee, discussed the possibility of adding more teams to the CFP in an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday.

“If you put forth a 24-team playoff, are you still going to end up with the same two teams in the championship game?” Bowlsby said. “I don’t know that there’s any way to satisfy ourselves on that except to say that when I was chair of the basketball committee, one of the things we always said was you can play yourself out of a bad seed, but you can’t play your way into the tournament if you’re not selective. So, that really is a similar circumstance here.

“You can say that you’re good enough. You can demonstrate that you’re good enough. But if you don’t get a chance to be on the inside and to play, you won’t have the chance to demonstrate that you’re capable of playing championship-level football.”

Will adding more teams to the @CFBPlayoff make it any better? Big 12 Commissioner @BobBowlsby breaks it down: pic.twitter.com/6XE2HEgjVT — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 2, 2021

