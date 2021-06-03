Swinney Camp Day 2 Afternoon Notebook

For the afternoon portion of the second day of Swinney Camp, it was more of the same. Overcast skies in the morning paved the way for sweltering heat for the second afternoon in a row.

There were a lot more 5-stars on campus come Wednesday, and while Oscar Delp was the big name on Thursday, he didn’t return for the afternoon session.

That being said, it was still an eventful afternoon, nonetheless. Here are The Clemson Insider’s observations and notes from the second portion of Day 2.

Swinney went back to his roots again on Thursday, spending time working with the receiving groups. Though, this time it was different. While Clemson didn’t have many highly touted receiving prospects on campus Thursday, that didn’t matter to the Tigers’ head coach. Swinney spent about 10-15 minutes this afternoon working with some receivers that likely won’t end up at Clemson.

Clemson had a good group of quarterbacks out this morning and they all returned for the afternoon session. As for a quarterback currently on the Tigers’ roster, redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh was back out there again Thursday, working with the quarterbacks. He suffered an Achilles injury during Clemson’s spring game and has been sporting a boot at camp thus far.

On the defensive side of the football, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day 4-star Troy Ford, Jr. joined the defensive linemen for the afternoon portion of events. Standing at 6-foot-2, 233 pounds, the Class of 2023 prospect holds offers from Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Another notable name on defense to keep an eye on is Tallahassee (Fla.) 4-star LB Raylen Wilson. The Tigers officially offered the 6-foot-2, 208-pound Class of ’23 prospect on June 1. Wilson currently holds offers from several Power 5 programs, including Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Penn State and USC.

As far as offensive linemen go, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 4-star OT Waltclaire Flynn Jr. was the big name on campus for the Tigers. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive tackle is a Class of ’24 target worth monitoring.