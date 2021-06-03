Swinney Camp Day 2 Morning Notebook

Thursday marked Day 2 of Dabo Swinney High School Football Camp. The morning session provided a similar feel to Wednesday’s, with there being overcast skies again.

While the quarterbacks were the talk of the morning at Day 2 of Swinney Camp, the biggest name in attendance was a tight end. Here are The Clemson Insider’s observations and notes, headlining some of the prospects in attendance at Thursday’s morning session.

Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth 4-star Oscar Delp did not participate in any drills, but he observed his two younger brothers working out. It was a family affair for the nation’s No. 1 ranked tight end, per Rivals. Delp was accompanied by his uncle, James Chappell, who played wide receiver for the Tigers in the 1990s. He was also roommates with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

As for the quarterbacks, the most notable names in attendance were Judah Holtzclaw, Jadyn Davis and Tad Hudson.

Holtzclaw was a part of a huge Ohio contingency on hand. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounds Pro-Style quarterback is a 3-star Class of 2022 prospect from Westerville Central. He’s been on the Tigers radar for some time now and returned to campus for Clemson’s coaching staff to get an extended look.

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 187-pound quarterback from Fort Mill (SC.) Catawba Ridge is not yet rated by any recruiting services. Still, he holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee and should be among the top gunslingers in the Class of 2024.

As for Hudson, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound quarterback from Cornelius (NC). William Amos Hough, holds offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan State, UNC, South Carolina, Tennessee, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Wisconsin.

Beyond the quarterbacks, there were several highly-rated defenders on hand, including Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Bucholz 4-star defensive lineman Gavin Hill. Another name to make note of is J’Mond Tapp. The 4-star defensive end from Donaldonsville (La.) Ascension Catholic Hicks is the No. 8 prospect from Louisana, No. 6 edge rusher nationally and No. 126 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Among local players in attendance was Camden High School 4-star Xzavier McLeod. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounds defensive lineman was working with the big guys up front this morning.

Speaking of defensive lineman, K.J. Henry looks like a natural coach already. The redshirt junior defensive end has been on hand at Swinney Camp, working with the campers. Henry is already paving a path to follow in his father’s footsteps. Keith Henry is currently the cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator at Western Carolina.

Another highly-rated defender in attendance was Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 4-star safety Michael Daughtery. The Class of 2023 prospect holds several Power 5 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, USC, Notre Dame, Florida State and LSU. One more player worth mentioning is Randy ‘Deuce’ Caldwell. The 3-star safety from Mauldin participated in Thursday morning’s drills.

A couple of other names include 4-star LB DeMario Tolan, who returned to Swinney Camp for a second day. Tolan, who hails from Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips did not participate in any drills and was being hauled around in a golf cart with his family. One last name is Mudia Reuben. The Class of 2023 3-star wide receiver from Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South was sporting a Clemson hat and Clemson gloves.

A neat anecdote to share is that there was a girl camper, who was working out with the younger group of wide receivers. That’s one for the books.