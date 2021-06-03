Uiagalelei could be in rare company

Uiagalelei could be in rare company

By June 3, 2021 3:01 pm

D.J. Uiagalelei could finish this season in rare company based on the latest Vegas odds.

BetOnline.ag released their Heisman odds this week and Uiagalelei ranks near the top.

He is tied for second in the latest odds at +700 with Alabama’s new quarterback Bryce Love. The favorite is Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler at +500.

There are four first year starters in the top ten of the odds. Seven first-time starting quarterbacks have went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

