What They Are Saying: Recruits react to opening day of Swinney camp

The best high school football camp in the nation got underway Wednesday in Clemson and as usual the returns were very positive.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what some of the prospects said about their visit to the Dabo Swinney High School Football Camp.
Thanks to Clemson for a great camp and visit today! @CoachStreeter @SorrellsJordan
— Dylan Lonergan (@dylanlonergan12) June 2, 2021
Thanks to @Camden_Bulldogs alum and @ClemsonFB Coach @TAustin1114 for the tour of Tiger Palace🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/aUB2NvkdgG
— Camden High School Football (@FootballCamden) June 2, 2021
Great work at Clemson today🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/w4Fm7Z27Ke
— ÇJW (@caleb_wooden) June 2, 2021
On the road to Clemson🐅will be there tomorrow!
— Raylen Wilson⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@WilsonRaylen) June 2, 2021
#ALLIN 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/jFSayEkKSY
— ᗰᗩᒪIK ᗷᖇYᗩᑎT (@Malik5Bryant) June 2, 2021
Niceeeee🐅 #Notcommitted pic.twitter.com/dS5Jnx59wK
— Avieon (@nationwide_av) June 2, 2021
Best camp in the nation got underway today pic.twitter.com/RX59cvgI6R
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) June 2, 2021
I had a great time competing at Clemson today! Top notch coaches and facilities. @clemsonfb @OLCoachCaldwell @CoachToddBates @zack_carp @rivals @nc_hsfb @247sports @clintbrew247 @pepman704 pic.twitter.com/Wn1gLyf7Jw
— Brice “Bull” Boyd (@BriceBoyd_56) June 2, 2021
Thanks @CUCoachReed & @ClemsonFB For a Great Camp.I Learned Alot Today. #Allin #ClemsonTigers pic.twitter.com/iZ7hD7mAZq
— Jacobie Henderson (@cobieh10) June 2, 2021
Had A Great Day at the Clemson Football Camp ‼️ pic.twitter.com/P7PxMYYyCL
— Chase Burton (@chaseburton_) June 2, 2021
Great day at the university of Clemson! @ClemsonFB @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/50UHXzcYxk
— JavanRobinson2 (@Robinson2Javan) June 2, 2021
Had A Great Camp With Clemson Today! The Future Is Bright! 🆙 #BestIsTheStandard🐅 @CoachConn @ElijahTurner_ pic.twitter.com/1IewW9jkpR
— 𝗞𝗨𝗦𝗛’𝗜 𝗔𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗠⁷ (@K_Abraham7) June 2, 2021