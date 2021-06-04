5-star, nation's No. 2 CB visiting Clemson Friday

One of the nation’s top cornerbacks is on Clemson’s campus Friday.
Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School 5-star CB A.J. Harris is on an unofficial visit at Clemson. Harris is accompanied on his visit by Roswell (Ga.) 4-star CB Ethan Nation.
These two @ethannation5 and @Aj_harris04 today Clemson, Wednesday Alabama stay tuned pic.twitter.com/z9CriqsKxk
— Daniel E. Harris (@DanielE23247602) June 4, 2021
Harris (6-2, 180) is the No. 4 prospect from Alabama, No. 2 cornerback nationally and No. 23 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite.