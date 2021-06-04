5-star, nation's No. 2 CB visiting Clemson Friday

5-star, nation's No. 2 CB visiting Clemson Friday

Recruiting

5-star, nation's No. 2 CB visiting Clemson Friday

By June 4, 2021 10:37 am

By |

One of the nation’s top cornerbacks is on Clemson’s campus Friday.

Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School 5-star CB A.J. Harris is on an unofficial visit at Clemson. Harris is accompanied on his visit by Roswell (Ga.) 4-star CB Ethan Nation.

Harris (6-2, 180) is the No. 4 prospect from Alabama, No. 2 cornerback nationally and No. 23 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

The Southeastern Conference announced it will allow immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers following a vote Thursday by the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors. The change in policy, which (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home