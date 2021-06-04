5-star, nation's No. 2 CB visiting Clemson Friday

By Staff Reports | June 4, 2021 10:37 am ET

One of the nation’s top cornerbacks is on Clemson’s campus Friday.

Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School 5-star CB A.J. Harris is on an unofficial visit at Clemson. Harris is accompanied on his visit by Roswell (Ga.) 4-star CB Ethan Nation.

Harris (6-2, 180) is the No. 4 prospect from Alabama, No. 2 cornerback nationally and No. 23 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite.