Clemson makes powerful statement for their coach

The Clemson Family is mentioned all the time when it comes to the culture within the Clemson Football Program. Never was that more evident then during the Tigers’ agility and lift session Friday morning at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Clemson strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson tweeted just after 11 a.m. what the team came together and did for him in his time of need.

Great agility circuit & lift for the Tigers this morning! The team called me up to pray over me for a medical procedure next week. Powerful! Special when your job is to make a group of young men uncomfortable daily to bring out their best. 120 strong! Family for Life! pic.twitter.com/oVFnmqqGIZ — Joey Batson (@CoachBatson) June 4, 2021

Defensive end Xavier Thomas quote tweeted Batson’s tweet to show how much he loves Coach Batson. Other players followed.

Love Coach B!! Praying for a successful procedure!! https://t.co/oO1GOgSDo1 — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) June 4, 2021

