Clemson makes powerful statement for their coach

Clemson makes powerful statement for their coach

Football

Clemson makes powerful statement for their coach

By June 4, 2021 12:32 pm

By |

The Clemson Family is mentioned all the time when it comes to the culture within the Clemson Football Program. Never was that more evident then during the Tigers’ agility and lift session Friday morning at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Clemson strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson tweeted just after 11 a.m. what the team came together and did for him in his time of need.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas quote tweeted Batson’s tweet to show how much he loves Coach Batson. Other players followed.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

The Southeastern Conference announced it will allow immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers following a vote Thursday by the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors. The change in policy, which (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home