Former Tiger has a new home in the NFL

A former Clemson Football standout has a new home in the NFL.

Former Tiger defensive back Bashaud Breeland has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings.

Breeland has spent the last two seasons with the Kanas City Chiefs and started 32 games in the regular season and playoffs. He had 86 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the regular season.

The former Clemson star added 35 tackles in the postseason and had a memorable interception of Jimmy Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV that led to a score in the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Breeland has started in 88 of the 94 games he has played in during his seven-year career in the NFL. He began his career with the Washington Football Team after being drafted by them in 2014. He then played with the Green Bay Packers before going to Kansas City.

