Gamecocks detrimental to Clemson's strength of schedule

In the offseason it is customary for sports writers to talk at length about strength of schedule.

Bill Connelly from ESPN broke down the stats on Clemson’s strength of schedule on Twitter.

In a spreadsheet he broke down probability of win as well as ranking of the Tigers’ opponents and South Carolina is ranked 90th in the FBS according to the metric.

The mark makes the Gamecocks the ninth toughest opponent, only Syracuse, Connecticut and FCS opponent South Carolina State were listed as easier games for Clemson.

Man … Clemson misses both Miami and UNC in cross-division play and therefore plays only one projected top-40 team all year. AAC teams face more than that*. (* granted, AAC teams don’t face UGA, but still) pic.twitter.com/5bUEsSnu1B — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) June 4, 2021

