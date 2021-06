The Jacksonville Jaguars signed a former Gamecock on Thursday afternoon.

ESPN reported that former South Carolina standout Pharaoh Cooper signed with the Jags which gives Lawrence another weapon at wide receiver.

Cooper has 55 catches for 506 yards and one touchdown, 82 punt returns for 729 yards, and 104 kickoff returns for 2,523 yards and one touchdown in his NFL career.

