Nation's top TE 'blown away' by Clemson visit

One of the best tight end prospects in the country was on hand during Day 2 of Swinney Camp.

Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth 4-star TE Oscar Delp visited Clemson on Thursday. He didn’t participate in any drills, rather Delp watched his two younger brothers participate in their respective drills.

It was a family affair for Delp, who was truly taken aback by what Clemson and its facilities have to offer.

“I loved the visit, I was truly blown away,” Delp told The Clemson Insider. “One thing that really stood out to me was the people there. Everyone was awesome and very welcoming.”

Clemson has made it known to Delp that he is a priority for the team’s 2022 recruiting class.

“Some feedback I received from the staff was they let me [know] I was their main guy and they were all in on me,” Delp said.

Delp already has a connection to the staff. His uncle, James Chappell, wide receiver for the Tigers in the 1990s and was roommates with current Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“My relationship with Coach Swinney, Elliot and Streeter has been awesome so far,” he said. “We always have great conversations and I love talking with me.”

Delp is one of the most coveted players in his class. While he remains uncommitted the Tigers have positioned themselves quite nicely for his services.

“Clemson definitely stands towards the top of my list right now,” Delp said.

