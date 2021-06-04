Talented Tennessee LB ‘loved’ Swinney Camp

One of the top young prospects who stood out at the Dabo Swinney Camp this week was Edwin Spillman, a linebacker from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn.

The rising sophomore, who already holds a couple of scholarship offers, made a good impression on Clemson’s coaching staff with his showing at the camp and came away impressed by his experience at the camp as well.

“I loved it,” Spillman told The Clemson Insider. “I thought it was a great camp, and I have learned a lot about my position from this camp!”

Spillman (6-2, 203) competed at the Swinney Camp on both Wednesday and Thursday, and while he felt good about his performances coming out of the workouts, he isn’t satisfied.

“Definitely some things to improve on,” he said. “But I got a lot of feedback from a lot of the coaches, especially from some of the players. The players and coaches taught me some different techniques to play on my man in coverage, and the things they taught me were very helpful.”

Clemson is showing some early interest in Spillman, a class of 2024 recruit, and the camp visit afforded him the opportunity to get to know defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Venables a little bit.

“[We talked] about where I lived and where I was from,” Spillman said, “and him saying to keep in touch and to come down during the fall.”

Spillman, who holds early offers from Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky, hopes he opened the eyes of Clemson’s staff enough at the camp to put him in the mix for an offer from the Tigers down the road.

“It would be a dream come true if I got an offer from Clemson,” he said. “I really liked the atmosphere at the Clemson camp and I really liked Coach Swinney’s speech.”

Up next for Spillman this summer is camp visits to Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

