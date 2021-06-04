This may signal the end of the Watson era in Houston

It looks like Thursday may have signaled the end of the Deshaun Watson era in Houston.

The Texans signed Tyrod Taylor this past March. The new Texans’ quarterback met with the media following organized team activities on Thursday.

Watson has been absent from OTAs this spring in the wake of his sexual abuse law suits.

Taylor did not mince words when meeting with the media about whether he expects the former Tiger to return to the gridiron as the starter this fall.

“The opportunity to be able to start here is something that I look forward to,” Taylor said.

On March 16, Taylor signed a one-year deal worth $12.5 million. He was slated to start for the Chargers last season but was sidelined due to injury after his first game at the helm in Los Angeles.

Taylor respects Watson both personally and professionally but knows that he now has an opportunity to take over the starting role in Houston as uncertainty still clouds Watson’s future in the NFL.

“Of course, yes, Deshaun played at a very high level,” Taylor said. “He’s played at a very high level throughout his career. I’ve been a fan of his and I know him personally.

“I knew that it was an opportunity for me to be able to showcase what I can do,” he continued.