Tiger named First Team All-American

Turk Pettit has been named a first-team All-American by the Collegiate Golf Coaches Association.

The CGCA has only announced its first team. The second, third and honorable mention teams will be announced at a later date this month.

This is the second time Pettit has been named an All-American as he was an honorable mention selection as a freshman in 2018.

He is the first Clemson golfer to earn first-team All-America honors since Bryson Nimmer for the 2018-19 season.

Pettit became the second Clemson golfer in history to win the National Championship when he shot a seven-under-par score of 273 over the 72 holes on the par 70 course.

The Auburn, Ala. native joined former Tiger Charles Warren in winning college golf’s greatest tournament, Warren won the 1997 tournament at Conway Farms outside Chicago, Ill.

Pettit’s season included seven top 10 finishes in eight tournaments, including three top-four finishes.

His scoring average of 69.83 is the second-best in school history to Nimmer’s 69.73 in 2018-19.

Pettit finished with 11 rounds in the 60s and 15 rounds under par. He shot par or better in 19 of his 25 rounds this year, including all four rounds in the NCAA National Tournament.

Pettit was especially impressive in the postseason as he finished 10th at the ACC Championship, fourth at the NCAA Regional, and as a medalist at the NCAA National Tournament. He is the fifth different Clemson golfer to finish in the top 10 in all three postseason events in the same year.

Pettit’s next competition will be on Monday in the United States Open qualifier in Columbus, Ohio. He is expected to turn professional sometime this summer.

—Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications