Tigers lead way in All-ACC preseason selections

By Will Vandervort | June 4, 2021 11:40 am ET

Clemson once again leads the way when it comes to All-ACC caliber players.

Athlon Sports, one of the premier preseason magazines in college football, lists 15 Tigers on its three Preseason All-ACC Football teams. Clemson leads the way with nine first team picks and five second-team selections.

The Tigers’ 15 players were the most by a wide margin over the second-best team. NC State, who has six first-team selections, had 10 overall.

Wake Forest had nine selections, followed by Miami and North Carolina, who each had seven picks.

Clemson’s nine first-team selections led the ACC, as running back Lyn-J Dixon was listed on the first-team offense, alongside wide receiver Justyn Ross and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis, along with defensive end Myles Murphy took three of the four spots on the defensive line.

Linebacker James Skalski and safety Nolan Turner were also named preseason first-team players, while cornerback Andrew Booth was also chosen to the All-ACC First Team.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who some feel could win the Heisman Trophy, was projected as the second-team quarterback. Tight end Braden Galloway joined Uiagalelei on offense, while defensive end Xavier Thomas, linebacker Baylon Spector and kicker B.T. Potter were also named to the second team.

Left guard Matt Bockhorst was the lone Tiger named to the All-ACC third team.

Athlon’s number of preseason All-ACC selections by school

School First Second Third total

Clemson 9 5 1 15

NC State 6 2 2 10

Wake Forest 2 4 3 9

Miami 2 3 2 7

North Carolina 2 2 3 7

Boston College 2 2 2 6

Virginia Tech 3 1 2 6

Louisville 0 1 3 4

Pittsburgh 0 2 2 4

Florida State 0 0 3 3

Georgia Tech 0 1 1 2

Syracuse 0 0 2 2

Virginia 0 1 1 2

Duke 0 1 0 1

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!