5-star excited to see Clemson in person

A five-star prospect in the 2023 class has gotten a taste of what Clemson is like and is excited to check out the campus and program in person.

Longview (Texas) wide receiver Jalen Hale posted a screenshot from his virtual tour of Clemson on Friday with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham:

Hale (6-3, 185) is rated as a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, while he is ranked as high as the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position by Rivals.

As a sophomore last season, Hale was credited with 37 receptions for 652 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games.

