5-star says ‘Clemson is the standard’

A five-star cornerback prospect from Alabama visited Clemson this weekend and left campus very impressed – and with a scholarship offer from the Tigers in tow.

AJ Harris, a class of 2023 recruit from Glenwood School in Phenix City, Ala., had high praise for his experience at Clemson.

“Loved every second of it,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson is the standard.”

Harris (6-2, 185) hit it off with Clemson’s staff during the visit and has formed a strong bond with the coaches.

“My relationship with the coaching staff is amazing,” he said. “They spent the whole day with me and my family.”

Harris holds offers from virtually every top program in the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and others.

It’s still relatively early in Harris’ recruitment, but at this point in the process, it sounds like the Tigers are the team to beat coming out of the visit after extending an offer to him.

“They are at the top of my list!” he said.

Harris didn’t participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this weekend and doesn’t plan to camp at any other schools, though he does plan to make some more visits to check out different programs and campuses as he searches for the right college to call home.

“I am more in the mode of trying to find out where I want to go to school at this point,” he said, “not camping.”

Harris is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson Is DIFFERENT.. Genuine with a culture like no other..🐅🧡 pic.twitter.com/zCMq3JHz9M — AJ🥷🏽 (@Aj_harris04) June 5, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks