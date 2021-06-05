Clemson fans would love to see this 5-star connection in the future

Clemson hosted multiple blue-chip prospects for Day 3 of Swinney Camp.

And there was a particular connection that should surely get Tigers fans excited for the prospect of the future.

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman 5-star QB Arch Manning arrived on campus for the afternoon portion of Saturday’s camp, while two-way player Matayo Uiagalelei starred at tight end after working out at defensive end in the morning. 

Thanks to this clip from Tigers redshirt junior defensive end K.J. Henry, those beyond parents and the media were able to see how potent this duo of top-15 prospects could be at the next level.

Uiagalelei was the only tight end working out with the quarterbacks and had an opportunity to catch passes from Manning, who showed off great arm strength, pinpoint accuracy and a strong release. 

If the Tigers play their cards right, Clemson fans may have something to look forward to.

