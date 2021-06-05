Clemson offer ‘surreal’ for 5-star LB

As soon as the calendar turned to June 1 and Clemson began extending offers to rising junior recruits, one of the first to receive an offer from the Tigers was five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen from Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana.

It’s an offer that the top-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class and one of the nation’s top prospects regardless of position had been hoping to eventually get.

“It was really exciting,” Bowen said to The Clemson Insider. “I’ve kind of been waiting on it for a while and been talking to Coach Venables. So, it was just really exciting to finally get their offer.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave Bowen the good news of his opportunity to play for the Tigers.

“Coach Venables had texted my coach and told him to tell me to call Coach Venables,” Bowen said. “He just said, ‘The time has come, we’re offering you and we feel like you can be a captain to this class, and we really like you as a player, you play hard and fast. So, we’d love to have you here at Clemson.’”

Bowen (6-2, 215), a two-sport star who also shines on the diamond, will soon be on Clemson’s campus as he plans to stop by on June 9 en route to a baseball tournament in the Peach State.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” he said of the visit. “We’ve got a baseball tournament down in Georgia, so it just happened to be on our way down to Georgia. So, planning on stopping there and just going to see everyone.

“I’m trying to just put names with faces, get to meet more of the coaching staff, get to obviously see the school, see the culture there. That’s really it.”

Bowen visited Notre Dame and Michigan on the first two days of June, respectively. Along with Clemson, he has upcoming trips scheduled to Tennessee (June 7), Ole Miss (June 8), Alabama (June 23), Auburn (June 24) and LSU (June 25).

Bowen, who boasts around two dozen offers, said Clemson is in a good spot in his recruitment after entering the race with an offer.

“It’s definitely near the top,” he said. “It (the offer) has kind of been surreal almost, that caliber of a school. But they’re definitely up there for me, and so it’s been really cool.”

Bowen is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Indiana, No. 1 linebacker nationally and No. 25 overall prospect for the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. As a sophomore last season, he amassed 80 tackles including 13 for loss and five sacks.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks