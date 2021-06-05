Dabo Swinney Camp Day 3 Morning Notebook

Day 3 of Dabo Swinney’s High School Football Camp was jammed packed. There were around 300 high school prospects earlier this week for Days 1 and 2 of the cam. It’s safe to say that there were at least 500 on hand, in addition to a lot more parents, guardians and friends being able to attend because it’s the weekend.

Clemson was forced to move the rising eighth and ninth graders to Jersey Meadows, which is another field that the Tigers use because there were too many prospects for the practice facilities to hold everyone.

Saturday marked the start of a big weekend for the Tigers. There’s plenty of highly-regarded, elite prospects, who will either be participating in the camps or on campus for unofficial visits.

Here are The Clemson Insider’s observations and notes from Friday morning’s early session:

Arch Manning hasn’t made his grand entrance just yet, instead, all eyes were on Downey (Calif.) Warren 4-star QB on Nicholaus Iamaleava. Tigers offensive analyst J.P. Losman and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter were keeping a close eye on D.J. Uiagalelei’s cousin.

Additionally, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 4-star QB Malachi Singleton and Zachary (La.) Zachary 4-star Eli Holstein and Irmo (SC.) Dutch Fork QB Aliam Appler were all on hand as this weekend is seemingly a big one for the gunslingers.

As for those, who were catching passes on Saturday morning, Greer (S.C.) 4-star Jaleel Skinner, Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) 4-star Ty Lockwood and Hendersonville (Tenn.) Beech 3-star Jackson Long were all working side-by-side with Clemson offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tony Elliott.

Before Day 3 of camp got underway, Elliott was giving redshirt sophomore Jaelyn Lay a hard time yet again. He told Lay to pick up some equipment for him and Lay couldn’t figure out what his position coach needed for the drills. Elliott got the parent, that were seated near him, laughing after he jokingly told the 6-foot-6 tight end “high school, college doesn’t matter, you always need to be coaching them.”

The wideouts looked impressive as well. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American heritage 5-star WR Brandon Inniss and 4-star WR Santana Fleming were both on hand. The highly-regarded teammates were both putting on a show during Friday’s morning portion.

Swinney pulled over Fleming at one point, while also taking over some receiver drills, as per usual.

As for former Clemson wideouts, Diondre Overton was watching some of the bigger names workout, along with current Tigers wideout Justyn Ross.

As for the defensive lineman, there were plenty of highly-regarded names participating. Uiagalelei’s brother, Matayo Uiagalelei is a two-way player, who worked out at the defensive end position this morning. His father, ‘Big Dave’ Uiagalelei confirmed to The Clemson Insider that his son would be working out with the tight ends this afternoon.