ESPN writer calls out Clemson fans

By June 5, 2021 12:00 pm

An ESPN writer called out Clemson fans on Twitter Friday.

Bill Connelly posted a spreadsheet analyzing the Tigers’ strength of schedule and pointed out they only face one top 40 team this season.

He later replied to his own tweet poking fun at Clemson fans who were upset with how he portrayed their team.

“I do love how Clemson fans reflexively get defensive about this, like I’m questioning their collective manhood or something,” Connelly said.

reply
