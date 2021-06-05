Former NFL player, current analyst breaks down Lawrence's game

Football

June 5, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars analyst and former NFL player breaks down Trevor Lawrence’s game.

Jeff Lageman, who played defensive end for the Jaguars from 1995-98 and also suited up for the New York Jets from 1989-94, takes a look at some of Lawrence’s highlights and discusses what the former Clemson quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick does so well:

