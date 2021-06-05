It should be unacceptable for Clemson to be home watching Gamecocks in NCAA Tournament

It was suggested on the local radio station in Clemson on Friday that maybe the expectations for Clemson baseball are too high. Maybe fans should not expect their Tigers to win a regional and advanced to a Super Regional every year.

Maybe they should just be happy getting to the NCAA Tournament.

However, as Monte Lee said last week after an ACC Tournament game, the expectations at Clemson are high for a reason and anything less than the standard that has been set is unacceptable.

In case you are wondering, the standard at Clemson is advancing to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament and competing for a trip to the College World Series. Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said as much six years ago when he fired Hall of Fame head coach Jack Leggett for failing to reach that standard the last five seasons he was in Tigertown.

It was Leggett’s teams that set that standard at Clemson. When the Super Regional Rounds began in 1999, Clemson played in it nine times from 1999-2010. In four of those occasions, the Tigers advanced to the College World Series.

So why is the standard being lowered all of a sudden? Is it because Clemson had its first losing season since 1957?

I hope not.

Is it because the Tigers missed their first NCAA Tournament since 2008?

I hope not.

I know that is not the way Monte Lee and his team is thinking.

Look at it this way, are you mad to see rival South Carolina hosting a regional this year?

You should be.

You, as a Clemson fan, are not mad with the fact the Gamecocks by the end of this day could be in position to advance to a Super Regional?

You should be.

In case you are wondering, the Gamecocks have been to five Super Regionals, and two CWSs, since Clemson went to its last in 2010. South Carolina’s last Super Regional appearance came in 2018.

So, you can understand why Clemson should never feel just getting to an NCAA Tournament in baseball is acceptable. The standard is a Super Regional or bust. And that is the way it should be.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!