Meyer updates Lawrence's progress in OTAs

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to gain strength and show improvement in his non-throwing shoulder as the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to move through OTAs.

“He looked great,” Meyer said.

Lawrence was accurate throughout team drills Thursday – completing multiple long passes, including touchdowns to wide receiver DJ Chark and tight end James O’Shaughnessy, according to the Jags’ official website.

“He had a really good day today,” Meyer said of Lawrence following a two-hour practice at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. “He’s just making steady progress.”

Lawrence is still coming back from labrum surgery he had in his left shoulder on Feb. 16. The Jacksonville Jaguars have slowly worked him back to strength by putting him on a pitch-count throughout rookie minicamp and through the first six OTAs.

“I think he did well,” Chark said of Lawrence. “If I’m not mistaken, he threw me some really good balls today, which is cool. I like catching those. Every day is a step. One thing I’ve learned during these OTAs is we have a very competitive team. Our defense is not going to make it easy for us at all. We have to go out there and take it.