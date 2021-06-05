Top cornerback receives offer from Tigers

Top cornerback receives offer from Tigers

Recruiting

Top cornerback receives offer from Tigers

By June 5, 2021 11:57 am

By |

One of the top cornerback prospects in the 2023 class picked up an offer from Clemson while on campus Friday.

Roswell (Ga.) four-star Ethan Nation has been offered by the Tigers.

“It felt surreal,” Nation said of the offer to The Clemson Insider. “Being my dream school growing up, being to all those games with my sister, it was really surprising. I didn’t really think I was going to get one at that time, but I was shocked.”

Nation’s sister is a former Clemson University Rally Cat.

Nation (6-0, 170) is the No. 11 cornerback and No. 113 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The rising junior lists more than 40 total offers already, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon and Southern Cal.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Day 3 of Dabo Swinney’s High School Football Camp was jammed packed. There were around 300 high school prospects earlier this week for Days 1 and 2 of the cam. It’s safe to say that there were at least 500 on (…)

2hr

An ESPN writer called out Clemson fans on Twitter Friday. Bill Connelly posted a spreadsheet analyzing the Tigers’ strength of schedule and pointed out they only face one top 40 team this season. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home