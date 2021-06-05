Top cornerback receives offer from Tigers

One of the top cornerback prospects in the 2023 class picked up an offer from Clemson while on campus Friday.

Roswell (Ga.) four-star Ethan Nation has been offered by the Tigers.

“It felt surreal,” Nation said of the offer to The Clemson Insider. “Being my dream school growing up, being to all those games with my sister, it was really surprising. I didn’t really think I was going to get one at that time, but I was shocked.”

Nation’s sister is a former Clemson University Rally Cat.

Nation (6-0, 170) is the No. 11 cornerback and No. 113 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The rising junior lists more than 40 total offers already, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon and Southern Cal.

After an amazing visit at Clemson university im beyond blessed and humbled to receive an offer from one of my dream schools CLEMSON UNIVERSITY @CUCoachReed @I_Am_OD3 pic.twitter.com/wEwPm98pHE — Ethan Nation (@ethannation5) June 5, 2021

