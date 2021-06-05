Winning the opener means more now than ever for Clemson

Winning a national championship has never been a clear cut goal in the Clemson football program.

Head coach Dabo Swinney instilled a few simple goals for the program when he took over as the head coach: win the opener, win the division, win the state, win the conference and win the closer.

Swinney always says if the Tigers accomplish those goals that they have a good shot at winning the national title.

This season the opener carries more weight than any other year of Swinney’s tenure and perhaps in Clemson history.

On Sept. 4 the Tigers open with Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. at 7:30 p.m. in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The game is the most sought after ticket in college football because it carries significant weight in this year’s College Football Playoff picture.

According to the latest championship odds released by Bovada, Clemson has the second best shot at a title at +350 behind Alabama at +250. Georgia isn’t too far behind either in the four spot at +600.

Both teams will enter the game in the top five nationally and the result of the game could be the difference between a trip to the CFP or a New Year’s Six Bowl.

After the game Clemson may not have another ranked opponent until the ACC Championship Game. A loss to the Bulldogs could put them into a better position than the Tigers in the eyes of the playoff committee even if Georgia falls in the SEC Championship Game ad Clemson wins out.

The Tigers are entering the season with a chip on their shoulder after a disappointing finish in the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State and know the importance of this year’s opener.

Expect an exciting matchup in Charlotte in a few short months.

Updated 2021-2022 NCAA Football National Championship odds: (Bovada) Alabama +250

Clemson +350

Ohio State +500

Georgia +600

Oklahoma +650

Texas A&M +2000

LSU +2800

Florida +3300

Oregon +3300

Texas +3300

Iowa State +4000

North Carolina +5000

Wisconsin +5000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 3, 2021

