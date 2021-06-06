5-star RB moves up Clemson visit date

A five-star running back will be on campus a little bit earlier than expected.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy’s Treyaun Webb announced he has moved his visit date to Clemson up to this coming Thursday, June 10.

Change Of Plans , I Will Be At Clemson University June 10th Instead Of June 11th 🧡💜 #ALLIN @CJSPILLER @Coach_Grisham @CoachVenables — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) June 6, 2021

Webb (6-0, 190) is the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He owns 40-plus offers as a rising junior, with schools such as Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Southern Cal, Oregon and many others comprising his list of college opportunities.

Webb originally committed to Georgia in November 2019 before decommitting from the Bulldogs this past January.

As a sophomore last season, he rushed for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging nearly 7 yards per carry.

Webb visited Florida on June 1 and is also slated for trips to Ohio State (June 7-9), Georgia (June 15), Oklahoma (June 18-19) and Miami (June 24).

