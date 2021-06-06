Being Jags' top back will not come easy for Etienne

When Travis Etienne came to Clemson in 2017, he quickly became the talk of preseason camp that summer. But despite he hype, some wondered if he had what it took to overtake 5-star running back Tavien Feaster.

During his freshman season, Etienne and Feaster shared the workload, and even though Feaster started 11 of the Tigers’ 14 games, it became clear Etienne was the better running back. By the start of the 2018 season, Etienne won the job and over the next three seasons he became the greatest running back to ever carry the football, not just at Clemson, but in the ACC. He shattered both school and conference records during his time in Tigertown.

It’s funny how history repeats itself.

Though Etienne was the No. 25 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first-round of the NFL Draft on April 29, the former Clemson star is once again going to have to prove himself.

The Jaguars brought in NFL veteran Carlos Hyde and already have a proven runner in second-year man James Robinson, who ran for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie.

So, like at Clemson, winning the starting job will not be an easy task for Etienne.

Despite Jacksonville stunning everyone by bringing in Etienne, Robinson is at least saying all the right things about his new teammates.

“It’s great,” Robinson said earlier this week on NFL.com. “He asks questions all the time. He’s a good guy to talk to. It’s great. Him and Trevor [Lawrence] coming in, it’s great.”

Competition in the Jacksonville running back room should be fun to watch when training camp begins next month.