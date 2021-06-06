Clemson a ‘big’ family affair for the Uiagaleleis

Clemson a ‘big’ family affair for the Uiagaleleis

Feature

Clemson a ‘big’ family affair for the Uiagaleleis

By , June 6, 2021 8:10 pm

By and |

Clemson has always prided itself on building a family-oriented environment within the confines of the locker room, but for current quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the Clemson family may soon take on a whole new meaning. 

With Dabo Swinney’s summer camps in full swing on Clemson’s campus, recruits from all over the country are making the trip to get a taste of the Clemson experience, including Uiagalelei’s brother, Matayo Uiagalelei, and cousin Nicholaus Iamaleava along with their fathers, Big Dave and Big Nic. 

For D.J. and his family though, the Clemson family means just a little bit more.

“He [D.J.] loves it. His faith is what brought him here, but he loves it though,” Big Nic told The Clemson Insider. “He’s so eager to come back when he’s in California, you know, he’s like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ and then he’s like ‘I’m out, I’m going back to take care of business, man.’”

Hailing from the state of California, Iamaleava, a 2023 4-star quarterback recruit, and Uiagalelei, a 4-star 2023 recruit who took reps at defensive end, tight end, and wide receiver in his time at camp on Saturday, both made the cross-country trip to see what the Clemson experience was all about.

“The staff is great and just the facility though,” Big Nic told TCI. “We don’t have one facility in California that can beat this, not one. Not Stanford, not Cal, UCLA, or USC. Not one facility can compete with this.”

It’s all too familiar for Big Dave, but this time around is different. 

He already has a son in the program and has become a celebrity within himself. Big Dave could be seen wearing his son’s No. 5 jersey on Saturday around camp, but instead of his last name, it read: ‘Big Clemson Fan.’

“This is my second home,” Big Dave told TCI.” I love it here.”

While his son put on a show at Day 3 of Swinney Camp, it’s more or less what Big Dave expects at this point. 

“I’m not worried about him,” Big Dave said. “He’s going to be alright.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Feature, Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

49m

When Jacksonville opened up practices to reporters the previous week, it did not show off its first overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars did a lot of goal line and short yardage work during those (…)

17hr

A five-star running back will be on campus a little bit earlier than expected. Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy’s Treyaun Webb announced he has moved his visit date to Clemson up to this coming (…)

18hr

A former Clemson football player’s new NFL offensive coordinator spoke very highly of him this week. Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett spoke to Packers.com this week about how Amari (…)

19hr

Former Clemson standout Hunter Renfrow made another wild catch this week. Renfrow hauled in 56 receptions for 656 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders last season. He averaged 11.6 yards per catch. This (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home