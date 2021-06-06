Clemson ‘favorite school’ for 5-star WR

Clemson is among the programs that a five-star wideout from the Lone Star State is looking to check out.

Longview (Texas) High School’s Jalen Hale, one of the nation’s top-ranked receivers in the 2023 class, told The Clemson Insider recently that Clemson is one of the schools he wants to visit.

“Oklahoma, Alabama. I would like to come to Clemson and see what they’re talking about,” Hale said. “And a couple more schools.”

Hale (6-3, 185) took a virtual tour of Clemson with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham on Friday, and it made him even more eager to see what the Tigers have to offer in person.

There is clearly strong mutual interest between Hale and the Tigers, who, according to Hale, have told him that he’s “one of the top on their list” as far as wide receiver prospects in the 2023 class.

Clemson has yet to offer any 2023 receivers, but Hale hopes to see an offer eventually come his way.

“It would mean a lot because Clemson’s my favorite school,” he said, “and I’d love to see what the school is like, because that’s my favorite college.”

Hale said he really started liking Clemson when he was in the seventh grade and has been following the Tigers since.

The opportunity to follow in the footsteps of guys like DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and the long list of other former Clemson receivers who have gone on to play in the NFL would certainly be a big deal for Hale.

“It would mean a lot because they all made it to the NFL,” he said. “But they worked hard, so if I go there, I’m going to have to work hard and show them what I can really do.”

Hale, who holds around 30 offers, has a timeline in mind for when he wants to narrow things down and make his college decision down the road.

“I’m going to probably commit at the beginning of my senior season,” the rising junior said. “But I’m going to probably drop my top 10, top 15 at the end of my junior season.”

As a sophomore last season, Hale hauled in 37 receptions for 652 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. He is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, while he is ranked as high as the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position by Rivals.

