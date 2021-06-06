Clemson hands out the offer everybody's been waiting for

Clemson has pulled the trigger on a highly anticipated scholarship offer.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Dabo Swinney extended an offer Sunday to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman School five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the nation’s top-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2023 class.

Manning was on campus for Swinney’s high school football camp this weekend.

You can check out TCI’s photos of Manning in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery: LINK.

Manning, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class per both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite rankings, completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2020 while leading his Isidore Newman team to the state semifinals.

Manning, of course, has extremely strong bloodlines as the grandson of former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Archie Manning, son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL signal-callers Peyton and Eli Manning.

Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told TCI recently he sees a little bit of each of the Mannings when he watches Arch.

“He’s really hard to sum up,” Stewart said. “He’s really his own entity. I think with Arch – I think Archie said it – everybody wants to compare him to one Manning, and you really can’t. He’s a little of everything.”

