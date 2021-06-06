Clemson involved in some of the ACC's best games for 2021

With the pandemic almost behind us, we can look ahead to the stands being full and the roar of the large crowds this fall.

With that said, there will be plenty of big games in college football, including a few handfuls in the ACC.

No surprise the biggest game is a non-conference tilt between Clemson and Georgia. This old-time rivalry will have a lot on the line when the Tigers and Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

“Playoff contenders open the season by facing off in Bank of America Stadium in a game that everyone will by paying close attention to,” Athlon Sports wrote in its preseason magazine.

Clemson’s Oct. 30 home game against Florida State is also listed as a much-watch-game, too.

“Florida State has lost five in a row to the six-time defending ACC Champions, the last two coming by a combined 80 points,” the magazine writes.

Last year, FSU canceled the game in Tallahassee, two hours before kickoff because they felt unsafe playing after a Clemson player tested positive for COVID the day before and was sent home.

Clemson, especially head coach Dabo Swinney, was not happy with FSU’s decision and he let it be known. It should make for a fun day in Death Valley on Oct. 30.

Below is a list of the biggest football games in 2021 in the ACC, according to Athlon Sports.

Sept. 3

UNC at Virginia Tech

Sept. 4

Clemson vs. Georgia (in Charlotte)

Sept. 4

Miami vs. Alabama (Atlanta)

Sept. 5

Notre Dame at Florida State

Oct. 16

Miami at North Carolina

Oct. 30

UNC at Notre Dame

Virginia at BYU

Florida State at Clemson

Nov. 13

Miami at Florida State

Nov. 20

Virginia Tech at Miami

Nov. 27

Florida State at Florida

Virginia Tech at Virginia

