Swinney Camp Day 4 Morning Notebook

Defense was the name of the game for Day 4 of Swinney Camp.

After a rather eventful day on Saturday, the hype appeared to die down with camp coming to a close for the weekend. There was a lot more local talent in attendance Sunday with the big-name prospects hailing from South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee. Despite that, the crowd was certainly a lot smaller.

While Coach Swinney appeared to be losing his voice Saturday, he was very vocal come Sunday morning. That should continue throughout the afternoon as the Tigers wrap up camp before a 3-day break. Here are The Clemson Insider’s observations and notes from Sunday’s morning session:

Kicking off the morning portion, Clemson had three 4-star defensive linemen on campus. Highland Home (Ala.) Class of 2023 DL Keldric Faulk, Richmond (Va.) Bendictine ’23 DL Joel Starlings and Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy’s Class of 2024 DL Hevin Brown-Shuler were all participating in Day 4 of Swinney Camp.

Swinney kept a close eye on two other 4-stars on the defensive side of the ball from the ‘23 class. Greenville (S.C.) Powdersville LB Jalen Rambert and Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes S Terrance Love were both under close watch by Swinney as he made his rounds on Sunday. Additionally, each of Rambert and Love received some extra attention and pointers from their respective position groups.

Another player to watch out for during the afternoon session is Central (S.C.) D W Daniel CB Misun Kelley. He confirmed to TCI that he would be there Sunday afternoon, after receiving his first official scholarship offer from Louisville the day prior.

On offense, the wide receivers ruled the morning. Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 4-star WR Antonio Williams was on an unofficial visit today, but will not be camping Sunday. Williams (6-0, 180) is the No. 4 prospect from South Carolina, No. 22 wide receiver nationally and No. 159 overall prospect in the country for the 23’ class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Rolesville (N.C.) 4-star WR Noah Rogers participated in the morning drills as well. Rogers (6-2, 180) is the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina, No. 19 wide receiver nationally and No. 142 overall prospect in the country for the ’23 class, per 247Sports Composite.

Also, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton WR Debron Gatling was among this morning’s participants.

Nashville (Tenn.) Pace Academy 4-star QB Marcel Reed is expected to camp on Saturday but wasn’t there for the morning half of drills. However, Dutch Fork’s Aliam Appler was there for a second consecutive day. He was overshadowed by the likes of Arch Manning and Nicholaus Iamaleava on Saturday but had an impressive showing nonetheless.

At the running back position, Aiken (S.C.) Silver Buff’s Traevon Dunbar was also in attendance.

On the offensive line, a ‘big’ name that caught the attention of onlookers was Sandersville (Ga.) Washington county 3-star OL Falentha Carswell. He’s beginning to blow up as the 6-foot-7, 275-pound tackle holds Power 5 offers from programs like Miami, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Oregon.