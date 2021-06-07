Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson Family rallies around Brian Mance

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson Family rallies around Brian Mance

Galleries

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson Family rallies around Brian Mance

By June 7, 2021 4:51 pm

By |

SENECA, S.C. — Wayne Buckingham hosted the second annual Clemson Alumni Reunion Golf Tournament Benefit on Monday at Cross Creek Plantation Benefit.

Several high profile former Clemson coaches and players attended the fundraiser to raise money for former Tiger Brian Mance who played defensive back from 1999-02 and was an assistant coach from 2010-12.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from the event that featured Clemson greats Homer Jordan, Tajh Boyd, Cliff Ellis and more.

Gallery

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes had high praise for a former Tiger on Thursday. Cornell Powell is making waves at organized team activities for the Chiefs and has been talked about fondly in (…)

8hr

When Jacksonville opened up practices to reporters the previous week, it did not show off its first overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars did a lot of goal line and short yardage work during those (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home