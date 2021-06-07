Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson Family rallies around Brian Mance

SENECA, S.C. — Wayne Buckingham hosted the second annual Clemson Alumni Reunion Golf Tournament Benefit on Monday at Cross Creek Plantation Benefit.

Several high profile former Clemson coaches and players attended the fundraiser to raise money for former Tiger Brian Mance who played defensive back from 1999-02 and was an assistant coach from 2010-12.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from the event that featured Clemson greats Homer Jordan, Tajh Boyd, Cliff Ellis and more.

Gallery

