Lawrence had a heck of a day

Football

June 7, 2021

By |

When Jacksonville opened up practices to reporters the previous week, it did not show off its first overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars did a lot of goal line and short yardage work during those sets.

However, that changed this past week.

With Trevor Lawrence able to throw a little more, reporters finally got to see what the fuss has been all about with the former Clemson quarterback.

Mia O’Brien, who covers the Jags for First Coast News in Jacksonville, gives a pretty detail report on the throws and plays Lawrence was making during minicamp this past week.

Check out her report on Lawrence below.

