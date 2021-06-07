NFL MVP has high praise for former Tiger

By Alex Dodd | June 7, 2021 10:38 am ET

Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes had high praise for a former Tiger on Thursday.

Cornell Powell is making waves at organized team activities for the Chiefs and has been talked about fondly in team press conferences since arriving in Kansas City.

The 2018 NFL MVP was asked about his two rookie weapons on offense Powell at wide receiver and Noah Gray at tight end.

As Kansas City aims for a shot at another championship they are confident Powell gives them another dynamic weapon on offense.

“They can work,” Mahomes said. “They know how to get out there and make plays happen.”

Powell elected not to transfer and stay put for senior season at Clemson and it paid off. The wide receiver hauled in 53 receptions for 882 yards and seven touchdowns last season for an average of 16.6 yards per catch.

His exceptional season earned him the 181st overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft which Kansas City feels was a steal.

Powell’s performance so far at rookie minicamp and OTAs has the Chiefs excited about their potential fifth round gem.

Mahomes spoke glowingly about Powell and couldn’t contain his excitement when describing his new offensive weapon’s performance on the field this past week.

“Then Cornell, he’s a beast,” Mahomes said. He’s big out there, running across the field and making some big catches in some tough, contested spots.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!