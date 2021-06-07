Tigers will have to deal with Saban for a long time now

Tigers will have to deal with Saban for a long time now

Football

Tigers will have to deal with Saban for a long time now

By June 7, 2021 12:49 pm

By |

The Alabama football program announced big news Monday.

Per an official release from the Crimson Tide, head coach Nick Saban has received a contract extension through the 2028 season.

The contract extension of three years extends his deal to eight years through Feb. 28, 2029. The base salary and talent fee of $8.425 million for his current contract year will increase annually throughout length of contract.

Saban, now entering his 15th season, turns 70 in October. His new extension gives him the chance to coach the Tide until he is 77.

In 14 seasons as Alabama’s coach, Saban has a 165-23 overall record and six national titles.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has handed Saban two of those losses and has a 2-2 record head-to-head against Saban, including 2-1 in national title games.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes had high praise for a former Tiger on Thursday. Cornell Powell is making waves at organized team activities for the Chiefs and has been talked about fondly in (…)

5hr

When Jacksonville opened up practices to reporters the previous week, it did not show off its first overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars did a lot of goal line and short yardage work during those (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home