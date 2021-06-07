Tigers will have to deal with Saban for a long time now

The Alabama football program announced big news Monday.

Per an official release from the Crimson Tide, head coach Nick Saban has received a contract extension through the 2028 season.

The contract extension of three years extends his deal to eight years through Feb. 28, 2029. The base salary and talent fee of $8.425 million for his current contract year will increase annually throughout length of contract.

Saban, now entering his 15th season, turns 70 in October. His new extension gives him the chance to coach the Tide until he is 77.

In 14 seasons as Alabama’s coach, Saban has a 165-23 overall record and six national titles.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has handed Saban two of those losses and has a 2-2 record head-to-head against Saban, including 2-1 in national title games.

