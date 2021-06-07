Why Lawrence is untouchable in Jacksonville

Football

By June 7, 2021 2:00 pm

Trevor Lawrence, who went 34-2 as a starter at Clemson, is already making an impression on his new teammates in Jacksonville.

Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris says he can see that Lawrence is a guy who is serious about winning games. Because of that, Harris noted the Jaguars’ new starting quarterback is untouchable in practice.

