Why Lawrence is untouchable in Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence, who went 34-2 as a starter at Clemson, is already making an impression on his new teammates in Jacksonville.

Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris says he can see that Lawrence is a guy who is serious about winning games. Because of that, Harris noted the Jaguars’ new starting quarterback is untouchable in practice.

DE Roy Robertson Harris on Trevor Lawrence – I see a guy that wants to win games "I can't touch him or I would be on a Greyhound bus back to Texas… I stay away from him at practice" 🤣 — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) June 3, 2021

