4-star Virginia DL had 'great experience' at Swinney Camp over the weekend

One of the top guys on campus for Day 4 of Dabo Swinney camp was Richmond (Va.) Bendictine 4-star DL Joel Starlings.

Starlings (6-5, 310) is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Virginia and the No. 28 defensive lineman for the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

He was very much impressed with what Clemson had to offer from the coaching staff to the facilities.

“It was a great experience,” Starlings told The Clemson Insider. “Coaches were very welcoming and very straightforward and honest from the jump. Genuine guys.

“The campus was amazing, plus the facility was top of the line by far.”

Starlings really appreciated how members of the Tigers’ coaching staff went out of their way to accommodate him and navigate him through the drills.

“The coaches really guided me the whole time,” he said. “It felt like they never left my side for a minute. Just plugging my head with different techniques and wisdom.”

The one coach who stood out to Starlings, in particular, is Clemson defensive tackles coach, Todd Bates.

“I talked to Coach Bates and he said I’m on the top of his board of 2023 DL, so an offer could be coming soon,” Starlings added.