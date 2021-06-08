5-star Clemson target arrives to campus

As expected, Clemson is playing host today to a five-star target in the 2022 class.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Daylen Everette has arrived to campus for his visit, according to a tweet he sent out.

Everette (6-1, 185) is rated as a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 7 corner and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Last month, Everette dropped a top five featuring Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina and Oregon.

Everette received an offer from Clemson last summer and was previously on campus for the spring game in April.

Everette, who is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game, transferred to IMG Academy ahead of his junior season this past fall. He originally attended Norview High School in Norfolk, Va.

