5-star Clemson target arrives to campus

5-star Clemson target arrives to campus

Recruiting

5-star Clemson target arrives to campus

By June 8, 2021 12:25 pm

By |

As expected, Clemson is playing host today to a five-star target in the 2022 class.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Daylen Everette has arrived to campus for his visit, according to a tweet he sent out.

Everette (6-1, 185) is rated as a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 7 corner and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Last month, Everette dropped a top five featuring Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina and Oregon.

Everette received an offer from Clemson last summer and was previously on campus for the spring game in April.

Everette, who is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game, transferred to IMG Academy ahead of his junior season this past fall. He originally attended Norview High School in Norfolk, Va.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7m

The Texans continued to look past the Deshaun Watson situation this week. Houston’s offensive coordinator Tim Kelly was asked about his quarterback group and touted everyone in the room but Watson. This (…)

11hr

Plenty of standout quarterbacks have made their way to Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp, including four-star Tad Hudson from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C. The top class (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home